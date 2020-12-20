Josh Allen leads Buffalo Bills to first division title in 25 years

The Buffalo Bills breezed past the Denver Broncos 48-19 to secure their first AFC East title since 1995.

Quarterback Josh Allen’s impressive run of form continued as he threw for 359 yards and two touchdowns to go along with two rushing touchdowns.

Allen dismantled the Broncos secondary from the outset, opening the scoring with a touchdown pass to Dawson Knox before stringing together multiple scoring drives throughout the second and third quarters to clear the runway for Buffalo’s decisive win.

Meanwhile Denver’s offence was unable to sustain any consistent momentum, with Broncos quarterback Drew Lock kept to just one touchdown and 132 yards through the air.

And the Green Bay Packers did just enough to keep the Carolina Panthers at bay, coming away with a 24-16 win.

After an electric start saw the Packers take a 21-3 lead into half-time, they were unable to find the end zone in the second half as the Panthers clawed their way back before ultimately running out of time.

Although Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers was held to just 143 passing yards, running back Aaron Jones’s touchdown and 145 yards on the ground proved the difference-maker in the gritty win.