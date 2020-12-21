Covid-19 rates continue to rise across most of Wales

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Covid-19 case rates are continuing to rise in almost every area of Wales, latest figures show.

The biggest jumps are in Merthyr Tydfil, Bridgend and Blaenau Gwent.

Only one area – Conwy – has recorded a drop.

The figures, for the seven days to December 17, are based on tests carried out in NHS Wales laboratories and those conducted on Welsh residents processed in commercial laboratories.

They show that the number of new cases per 100,000 people in Merthyr Tydfil has risen sharply week-on-week from 926.6 to 1,299.6 – the highest rate in Wales – while in Bridgend the rate has increased from 777.3 to 1,122.1.

In Blaenau Gwent, the rate is up from 698.5 to 1,006.3.

Conwy, the one area that has recorded a week-on-week fall, saw its rate drop from 95.6 to 77.6.

Another nationwide lockdown in Wales began on December 20, with plans to relax rules between December 23 and 27 scrapped.

Two households will be allowed to meet on Christmas Day only.

Here are the latest rates in full.

The figures have been calculated by the PA news agency and are based on data published on the Public Health Wales Covid-19 surveillance dashboard on December 21. Data for the most recent four days (December 18-21) has been excluded as it is incomplete and understates the true number of cases.

From left to right, the list reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 17; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 17; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 10; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 10.

Merthyr Tydfil, 1,299.6, (784), 926.6, (559)

Bridgend, 1,122.1, (1,650), 777.3, (1,143)

Blaenau Gwent, 1,006.3, (703), 698.5, (488)

Neath Port Talbot, 964.3, (1,382), 802.4, (1,150)

Newport, 895.4, (1,385), 730.6, (1,130)

Caerphilly, 838.9, (1,519), 689.8, (1,249)

Rhondda Cynon Taf, 829.4, (2,001), 676.9, (1,633)

Torfaen, 804.6, (756), 588.5, (553)

Swansea, 747.0, (1,845), 716.6, (1,770)

Carmarthenshire, 741.6, (1,400), 499.5, (943)

Cardiff, 677.6, (2,486), 529.3, (1,942)

Vale of Glamorgan, 610.8, (816), 376.5, (503)

Monmouthshire, 491.6, (465), 355.2, (336)

Wrexham, 454.6, (618), 266.3, (362)

Flintshire, 265.9, (415), 218.4, (341)

Pembrokeshire, 251.2, (316), 192.3, (242)

Ceredigion, 246.2, (179), 187.1, (136)

Powys, 224.3, (297), 153.3, (203)

Denbighshire, 145.3, (139), 135.8, (130)

Gwynedd, 81.9, (102), 55.4, (69)

Conwy, 77.6, (91), 95.6, (112)

Isle of Anglesey, 47.1, (33), 37.1, (26)