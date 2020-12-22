Peter Jackson shares sneak peek at Beatles documentary Get Back

Director Sir Peter Jackson has shared a sneak peek at his eagerly awaited Beatles documentary Get Back.

The film features intimate behind-the-scenes footage of the Fab Four and is compiled from more than 60 hours of unseen footage shot in January 1969.

Oscar-winner Sir Peter, best known for his work on The Lord Of The Rings, is putting the finishing touches on Get Back from a studio in New Zealand.

He said he wanted to cheer fans up with a five-minute montage of clips from the film, showing the Beatles at work – and play – in the studio.

Sir Peter said: “We wanted to give the fans of The Beatles all over the world a holiday treat, so we put together this five-minute sneak peek at our upcoming theatrical film The Beatles: Get Back.

“We hope it will bring a smile to everyone’s faces and some much-needed joy at this difficult time.”

Get Back features more than 60 hours of footage alongside more than 150 hours of unheard audio, all of which has been restored.

It follows John Lennon, Sir Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Sir Ringo Starr as they prepare to play their first live show in more than two years and charts the writing and rehearsing of 14 new songs.

The tracks were originally intended for release on an accompanying live album.

The film also features the Beatles’ final live performance as a group, the rooftop concert on London’s Savile Row. The Beatles split in 1970.

The Beatles: Get Back will open in UK cinemas on August 27 2021.