US Congress passes coronavirus aid package

The US Congress has passed a 900 billion dollar (£670 billion) relief package to deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and resources to vaccinate a nation confronting a frightening surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths.
The relief package, unveiled on Monday afternoon, sped through the House and Senate in a matter of hours.
The Senate cleared the massive package by a 92-6 vote after the House approved the Covid-19 package by another lopsided vote, 359-53.
The tallies were a bipartisan coda to months of partisanship as politicians wrangled over the relief question, a logjam that broke after President-elect Joe Biden urged his party to accept a compromise with top Republicans that is smaller than many Democrats would have liked.
The bill, which also covers 1.4 trillion dollars (£1.05 trillion) to fund other government operations, goes to US President Donald Trump for his signature, which is expected in the coming days.
It combines coronavirus-fighting funds with financial relief for individuals and businesses, and would establish a temporary 300 dollar (£225) per week supplemental jobless benefit and a 600 dollar (£450) direct stimulus payment to most Americans.
Also included are a new round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses, restaurants, and theatres and money for schools, health care providers and renters facing eviction.
The 5,593-page legislation – by far the longest bill ever – came together on Sunday after months of battling, posturing and postelection negotiating that reined in a number of Democratic demands as the end of the congressional session approached.
Mr Biden was eager for a deal to deliver long-awaited help to suffering people and a boost to the economy, even though it was less than half the size that Democrats wanted in the autumn.
Support The Courier today.
The Courier is committed to delivering quality content to our communities and right now that’s more important than ever — which is why our key content is free. However, you can support us and access premium content by subscribing to The Courier from just £5.99 a month. Because Local Matters.Subscribe