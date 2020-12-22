Woman found dead in suitcase at hostel named by police

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Detectives have named a woman whose body was found in a suitcase in a hostel.

Joanna Borucka, 41, was found dead at Pay And Sleep in Southall, west London, shortly before 3pm on Friday December 18.

Investigators believe she was last seen alive on November 20, and residents at the hostel in The Crescent said her boyfriend had gone missing since she vanished.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out on Ms Borucka, who was originally from Poland, but the cause of her death has not yet been confirmed.

Police are investigating an unexplained death following the discovery of a body at an address in #Southall #Ealing.https://t.co/EjpLJdUNzg — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) December 18, 2020

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley, of the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “News of Joanna’s death will no doubt come as a shock to those who knew her, particularly so given the circumstances in which her body was found.

“We continue to keep an open mind and are considering all possible lines of inquiry. There is a gap between when we believe Joanna was last seen and when her body was found.

“It’s important that we are able to speak to anyone who has information about her recent movements. If you know what she was doing, who she was with or anything else – no matter how small – please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting CAD 4319/18DEC, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.