Darren Bent says Spurs ‘mentally equipped’ to win trophies under Jose Mourinho

Former Tottenham striker Darren Bent says Jose Mourinho has installed a mentality that can deliver trophies to the north London club.

Mourinho was brought to Spurs to end a trophy drought that goes back 12 years and he has them challenging on four fronts this season.

Their most realistic chance of winning silverware this season looks like being the Carabao Cup, where they are three games from glory.

The first of those is a quarter-final at Championship Stoke on Wednesday, followed by a possible one-legged semi-final and a Wembley showpiece.

Jose Mourinho has won the League Cup three times (Nick Potts/PA)

And Bent believes Mourinho will be going “hell for leather” to try and win it.

“It is an opportunity, whatever competition they are in with Mourinho in charge they have got a chance of winning it,” he told the PA news agency.

“They have got a chance in all of them because his mindset is win, win, win. The way Spurs are this season they seem more mentally equipped to win a trophy and he will be going hell for leather to win something.

“Look at the teams left in the competition, they have already beaten Manchester City, Arsenal, United. They have got a great opportunity.

“That is one thing I really respect about him, and Pep Guardiola, they are serial winners and have won everything there is to win.

“The League Cup is deemed the lesser trophy to win, people put out second teams and third teams, which I don’t really like.

“These guys are at the top of the tree and still put out squads to win this trophy because at the end of the day it is adding another one to their cabinet and cementing their legacy. I respect that.

“Mourinho will go to Stoke with a full strength team, he doesn’t want to take any chances because Stoke are no mugs. They have done very well this season.”

While on paper it is a favourable draw for Spurs, it still will not be easy going to a Championship side who are enjoying some success under Michael O’Neill.

The challenge of being able to do it on a ‘cold and windy night’ in Stoke is engrained into English football, but Bent says it is not a fable.

Playing games at Stoke during midweek comes with a fearsome reputation (Mike Egerton/PA)

“That is not a myth. I have been there when it is wet and windy and the crowd are on your case – it is difficult,” he added. “It is freezing cold, it is miles away, the wind is flying around the stadium.

“I played there when it was most difficult, Rory Delap sending throw-ins into the box from absolutely everywhere.

“It is such a difficult place that you are going there and it is freezing, I don’t know what it is but it is always such a difficult place to play and it is not a myth.

“People laugh about it, but it is definitely something that is real.”