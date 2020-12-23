In Pictures: Floods bring misery on cusp of Christmas after a year like no other

It looked like being a soggy Christmas for some as rising floodwaters threatened to disrupt the festive period.
Tewkesbury Abbey, which has regularly been affected by flooding, was one building to be encircled by water as it prepared for the Christmas season.
The Severn was also causing concern in Ironbridge, where flood barriers were being raised to try and contain the risk at the heritage site.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe