Harry, Meghan, Archie and their dogs feature on family Christmas card

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Christmas card image has been revealed as the family sent seasonal greetings and donations to charities.

Meghan, Harry and son Archie are shown in a stylised image sitting in front of a Wendy house, thought to be at their Californian home, with their pet dogs.

The card was sent to the animal welfare charity Mayhew that the duchess supports as patron, which tweeted the image and a thank you for an undisclosed personal donation from the royals.

The image is from a photograph taken by Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, and a tiny Christmas tree in the picture is decorated with ornaments selected by the couple’s 19-month-old son.

Meghan’s message in the card read: “This year we, as a family, have made donations to several charities with you in mind.

“From a local California organisation that helps families transition out of homelessness, to two of our UK patronages: one that supports animal and community welfare, and the other, a memorial fund for a cherished friend that helps to educate children and fight poverty in Uganda, we have honoured their work on behalf of all of us.”

Mayhew said on its website the money would help it “weather the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and enable us to reach the animals and people who are struggling”.

It was announced last week that the duke and duchess had signed a deal with Spotify to host and produce podcasts to highlight “different perspectives and voices”.

We’re thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex, who also made a personal donation, helping dogs, cats and our community. 💜 From all of us at Mayhew, thank you and Merry Christmas. 🎄🐶🐱Find out more! 👉 https://t.co/5o2RHLveRM pic.twitter.com/uBV19F6Odt — Mayhew 🐶🐱 (@themayhew) December 23, 2020

Harry and Meghan’s production company Archewell Audio has gone into partnership with the streaming service for an undisclosed sum, but estimated to be worth around 25 million dollars (£18m) for their charitable body Archewell.

A spokesman for the Sussexes said about the card: “The original photo of the family was taken at their home earlier this month by the duchess’s mother.

“The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, were selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays.”

Caroline Yates, Mayhew’s chief executive officer, said: “We are delighted to have the Duchess of Sussex as our patron, and she has shone a huge light on our community-based animal welfare work over the last two years.

“We were especially honoured to recently receive a personal donation from the Duke and Duchess, which will enable us to help even more cats, dogs and pet owners in need over this tough winter period.”