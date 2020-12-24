FIFA confirms Kieran Trippier’s 10-week ban is worldwide

Kieran Trippier’s 10-week ban for breaching betting rules is effective worldwide, FIFA has confirmed.

The world governing body has received notification of the punishment handed to the England and Atletico Madrid defender by the Football Association and announced it will be implemented across the game.

The FA found Trippier guilty of four of seven alleged breaches of its betting regulations. All occurred in July 2019, around the time of the 30-year-old’s £20million move from Tottenham to Atletico.

On Wednesday he was banned from all football and football-related activity until February 28 and fined £70,000.

A statement from FIFA read: “Upon request of the English FA, the FIFA disciplinary committee has extended the sanction imposed on the player Kieran Trippier to have worldwide effect.

“The decision by the FIFA disciplinary committee was duly notified to the respective confederations and member associations yesterday (Wednesday).”

Former Burnley right-back Trippier had denied all seven charges against him, which were first made in May. Three of them were dismissed after a personal hearing in October but the other four were found proven.

Details of the sanction were published by the FA on Wednesday with full written reasons to be published in due course.

The suspension will rule Trippier out of at least 14 matches for Atletico, the current LaLiga leaders, including the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Chelsea on February 23.

Neither Trippier nor Atletico have commented.