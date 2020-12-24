In Pictures: Christmas gets under way around the world after year of trials

Christmas celebrations were getting under way in some parts of the world, while others dashed home or did some last-minute shopping in a year blighted by coronavirus.

Midnight Mass in Indonesia was celebrated while a coronavirus-themed Christmas tree in Vietnam provided a reminder of what has been a difficult year for believers and non-believers alike.

Road blocks were in place in Italy to prevent large family gatherings while a scaled-down Midnight Mass was to be held at the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, considered to be Jesus Christ’s birthplace, while the Vatican was also preparing to mark the feast.