Alvin Kamara ties NFL record for rushing touchdowns as Saints beat Vikings 52-33

Alvin Kamara ran his way into the history books as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Minnesota Vikings 52-33.

The New Orleans running back picked up a whopping six rushing touchdowns in the 19-point win, equalling a 91-year-old record set by Ernie Nevers.

Kamara opened the scoring for the Saints with a brilliant 40-yard run, before Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook hit back with a 15-yard touchdown run of his own.

New Orleans responded with a one-yard touchdown run from Kamara before Will Lutz extended the lead with a field goal.

Both sides continued to pound the ground game into the second half, with Kamara picking up his fourth following a Kirk Cousins passing touchdown to Vikings tight end Irv Smith.

Cousins connected with Smith again shortly after to bring the Vikings back within four, however Kamara’s fifth scoring run ensured New Orleans would take an 11-point lead into the final quarter.

Taysom Hill found the end zone early in the fourth to give New Orleans an 18-point buffer, but a Cousins touchdown pass to Adam Thielen gave the visitors a sniff of a comeback.

But it was not meant to be, with Kamara’s record-equalling sixth score sealing the Saints’ 11th win of the season.