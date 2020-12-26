Sunday, December 27th 2020 Show Links
News / UK & World

In Pictures: Boxing Day shoppers grab a bargain – where tiers allow

by Press Association
December 26 2020, 11.57am Updated: December 26 2020, 1.27pm
Shoppers in Leicester during the Boxing Day sales (Joe Giddens/PA)

Much of the UK woke up to harsher coronavirus restrictions on Boxing Day.

The number of people living under Tier 4 in England – which prevents non-essential retail from opening – has increased by six million to 24 million.

New lockdowns have also been introduced in Scotland and Northern Ireland, while restrictions that were eased for Christmas Day in Wales have come back into force.

Nevertheless, shoppers still headed to the high street in less restricted regions.

Early risers queued for the Next sale in Leicester.

Boxing Day sales
(Joe Giddens/PA)
Boxing Day sales
(Joe Giddens/PA)

There were also queues for Next in Worcester.

Boxing Day sales
(David Davies/PA)
Boxing Day sales
(David Davies/PA)

Shoppers sought bargains in Bournemouth.

Boxing Day sales
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Boxing Day sales
(Andrew Matthews)

But footfall for Boxing Day shopping was down 57% in the UK up to 10am compared with last year, according to retail intelligence agency Springboard.

Boxing Day sales
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Boxing Day sales
(Andrew Matthews/PA)

Shopping in central Manchester.

Boxing Day sales
(Martin Rickett/PA)
Boxing Day sales
(Martin Rickett/PA)

The shopping scenes came in stark contrast to London’s usually busy Regent Street, with the capital under tough Tier 4 restrictions.

Boxing Day sales
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Boxing Day sales
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

It was a similarly subdued affair on Oxford Street.

Boxing Day sales
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Boxing Day sales
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Non-essential shops were also closed in Edinburgh, with mainland Scotland entering Level 4 restrictions.

Coronavirus – Sat Dec 26, 2020
(Jane Barlow/PA)
Coronavirus – Sat Dec 26, 2020
(Jane Barlow/PA)
Coronavirus – Sat Dec 26, 2020
(Jane Barlow/PA)

Streets were largely deserted in Belfast city centre, as Northern Ireland entered a new extended lockdown.

Coronavirus – Sat Dec 26, 2020
(Peter Morrison/PA)
Coronavirus – Sat Dec 26, 2020
(Peter Morrison/PA)