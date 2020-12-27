Greg Norman returns home from hospital to await coronavirus test results

Former world number one golfer Greg Norman is out of hospital as he continues his recovery from suspected coronavirus.

The 65-year-old spent Christmas Day in hospital, having self-isolated on his return to Australia after competing in Orlando’s PNC Championship.

The two-time Open champion has been released from hospital to continue self-isolating at home, and is still awaiting the results of his Covid-19 tests.

“I am home now after admitting myself to the ER yesterday, Christmas Day with symptoms very suspicious to what I have read about relating to Covid,” Norman posted on Instagram on Sunday.

“When I returned from the golf tournament last week I self-quarantined Sunday night to where I am today.

“I tested negative under the PGA Tour bubble for the tournament and again another negative test last Tuesday.

“On Wednesday, day four of incubation after being exposed, symptoms raised their ugly head – fever, joint and muscle aches, especially in my back and headaches. Still have most but on a lesser level.

“These are what made me admit myself on Christmas Day as I wanted to know my status to Covid for the health and safety for all around me.

“I had a chest X-ray and blood test where two markers showed up leading the doctor to say, assume you are positive with these symptoms and markers.

“They released me to continue quarantining at home on medication in our guest house away from the main house.

“I do not have my PCR Covid test results as yet. Hopefully in the next 24 hours.

“Until I get two consecutive negative tests I will continue to isolate with my dog Apollo keeping me company.”

Nicknamed ‘The Great White Shark’, Norman won the Open Championship in 1986 and 1993, spending more than 300 weeks at the top of golf’s world rankings.

The Australian was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2001.

“Again thank you all for your concerns love and support and please be safe, stay healthy and be smart,” said Norman.

“And let’s put this 2020 in our rear-view mirrors and look to 2021 and beyond where we can get back to life in whatever the new normal will be. God bless you all.”