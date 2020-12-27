In Pictures: Highlights from Wales in 2020

Royal visits, sunshine and snow, a celeb-filled castle put on the map and the firebreak: here are some of the best images from the PA news agency’s photographers in Wales during 2020.

A view of Lake Padarn that forms part of Slate Landscape of Northwest Wales, which was formally presented to Unesco as the UK’s next nomination for the World Heritage List in January (Peter Byrne/PA) Emergency services took families to safety, after flooding in Nantgarw as Storm Dennis hit the UK in February (Ben Birchall/PA) The Prince of Wales met residents and businesses affected by recent floods (Chris Jackson/PA) The cold snap continued through the month as temperatures plummeted at Pen y Fan mountain in the Brecon Beacons National Park (Ben Birchall/PA) Huge waves hit the sea wall in Porthcawl, South Wales, as strong winds of up to 75mph battered the UK (Ben Birchall/PA) A man dressed as Dewi Sant led the St David’s Day parade in Cardiff, where hundreds of people marched through the city in celebration of the patron saint of Wales (Ben Birchall/PA) By the end of March, the UK was in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, leaving the beach empty in Barry Island (Ben Birchall/PA) A herd of goats took advantage of the quiet streets near Trinity Square, in Llandudno (Peter Byrne/PA) Conwy Castle was lit up for Clap For Carers in April (Peter Byrne/PA) The golden laburnum arch at the National Trust’s Bodnant Gardens near Colwyn Bay, as the gardens remain closed to visitors in May. That season it was the earliest that the 145-year-old laburnum arch had flowered in a decade (Peter Byrne/PA) The scene in August in the aftermath of a fire on a freight train carrying diesel fuel at Llangennech, near Llanelli (Ben Birchall/PA) At the end of September, Virginia Creeper on Tu Hwnt l’r Bont Tea Rooms in Llanrwst had started its change into autumnal colours (Peter Byrne/PA) The Milky Way seen behind South Stack lighthouse on the Isle of Anglesey (Peter Byrne/PA) In October, Wales entered week one of a two-week ‘firebreak’ lockdown in an attempt to protect the country’s NHS from being overwhelmed by the resurgence of coronavirus (Ben Birchall/PA) Searchlights in the night sky over the Commonwealth War Graves Commission cemetery at Cathays Cemetery, Cardiff, to remember the war dead on Armistice Day (Ben Birchall/PA) A rainbow appeared over Gwrych Castle in Abergele ahead of the launch of the new series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! (Jacob King/PA) The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at a ‘Toast Your Own Marshmallow’ stall during a visit to Cardiff Castle on the final day of a three-day tour across the country in December (Chris Jackson/PA) People descended on Pen y Fan as snow fell on the Brecon Beacons National Park, as much of the UK experienced wintry weather on the first weekend of December (Ben Birchall/PA)