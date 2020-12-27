Suspect in Nashville explosion died in blast, officials say

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Authorities say the man suspected off setting off a bomb in a vehicle that rocked central Nashville on Christmas Day died in the explosion.

US Attorney Don Cochran identified the suspect on Sunday as Anthony Quinn Warner.

Investigators said they used DNA to identify the remains as Warner’s.

The FBI said they also matched the vehicle identification number to a registration belonging to Warner.

FBI and ATF agents search the basement of a home in Nashville (Mark Humphrey/AP)

Federal agents and police had searched a home in suburban Nashville associated with Warner.

Authorities did not immediately provide details about a potential motive.

Douglas Korneski, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s office in Memphis, said there was no indication anyone aside from Warner was involved in the bombing.

Three people were injured and dozens of buildings were damaged.