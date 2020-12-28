What the papers say – December 28

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The national front pages are lit up with the promise of a new jab to protect Britons against coronavirus.

The Sun quotes Chancellor Rishi Sunak as saying Britain is facing a “brighter future” with regulators on the brink of approving the Oxford-developed vaccine.

Tomorrow's front page: Oxford coronavirus vaccine hailed as 'winning formula' with 15million people 'to be immune by March' https://t.co/GbhnF2VKs4 pic.twitter.com/y5QHsb28wd — The Sun (@TheSun) December 27, 2020

There is a “volunteer army” of more than 10,000 ready to distribute the jab when it is approved, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Monday's TELEGRAPH: Volunteer army ready to distribute Covid vaccine #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/uFUgF6aeco — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) December 27, 2020

Hundreds of “pop-up GP-led centres” are on the way of part of the “huge vaccination drive”, ministers are cited as saying in the Daily Mail.

Monday's MAIL: A jab in your village hall #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/p0wOYEJTHy — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) December 27, 2020

The Daily Express says the development means “We’ll be free by February”, while the Daily Mirror calls it “a shot at freedom”.

Tomorrow’s #frontpage – WE’LL BE FREE BY FEBRUARY#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/dsrgYm7Ceg — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) December 27, 2020 Monday's front page: A shot at freedom.#tomorrowspaperstodayhttps://t.co/rFXtLLTsZx pic.twitter.com/696I2toz7f — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) December 27, 2020

Senior doctors are quoted in The Times as saying hospital coronavirus cases are surging towards a new high and could soon overwhelm the NHS.

Hospital cases of Covid surge toward new high#TomorrowsPapersToday @MsHelicat pic.twitter.com/9wcmnHlTcQ — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) December 27, 2020

The Independent says an NHS England report shows hospitals were left short by almost 4,000 nurses during the first wave of the pandemic.

Monday's INDEPENDENT: Errors that led to Covid nursing crisis #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/0kHtp6OPo0 — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) December 27, 2020

The country’s top psychiatrist has told The Guardian Covid-19 poses the greatest threat to mental health since the Second World War.

Guardian front page, Monday 28 December 2020: Covid's impact on mental health will last years, royal college warns pic.twitter.com/AppikKtMri — The Guardian (@guardian) December 27, 2020

And the Daily Star refers to the wet weather which has caused flooding throughout large parts of England as a “winter washout”.