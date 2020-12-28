Rescues, police dogs and cats on leads brave snow as cold snap hits UK

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Pets were among those who tentatively stepped outside to enjoy the festive conditions after snow fell across the UK on Monday.

The Met Office, which has yellow weather warnings for snow and ice in place across much of England and Wales, described it as “a cold and frosty start” to Bank Holiday Monday.

Dogs, meanwhile, allowed their curiosity to run wild as parts of the country awoke to the chilly stuff.

We've been out to play in the snow! pic.twitter.com/syrvTW1fO1 — Mrs C's magic settee (@SpringerSaint) December 28, 2020

And their feline counterparts were keen to join in too, Munch Pudding here investigating the change in conditions.

The snow is starting to melt now ❄️☃️ Neighbours were making some strange rustling noises so I ran across the stepping stones 🐾☃️❄️ pic.twitter.com/wGR6FNoRtY — Munch Pudding 🐈‍⬛ (@MunchPudding) December 28, 2020

Working dogs from the West Midlands Police Dog Section posed for pictures – Goose, Ashleigh and Kensi helped get the word out to encourage people to stay safe.

Police Dogs Goose & Ashleigh, along with their 'sister' Brood Bitch Kensi, are all enjoying a garden full of snow this morning. We hope you're enjoying the snow too, but please remember to stay safe & allow plenty of extra time for any journeys you make #snow 🐾🌨️❄️☃️ pic.twitter.com/ZcdTmMaCW3 — WMP Dog Section (@WMPDogs) December 28, 2020

Some pets didn’t need to be reminded to be on their guard, however – Fluffy and Loki gave the snow a go, but weren’t impressed.

They weren't too keen they prefer it in the warm 😂 #CatsOfTwitter pic.twitter.com/Pxgx7j5UuQ — Lauren (@laurenhodgkiss) December 28, 2020

And at the Rescue Me animal sanctuary in Merseyside, Klaus the cocker spaniel puppy demonstrated perfect paw-warming technique with the help of Thea.

It's SNOW DAY!!!! Klaus is not happy getting his paws cold so used Thea to keep warm. These are just some of the residents & long termers that live at HQ #RescueMe #snow #mondaythoughts #RescueLife pic.twitter.com/a71YcxYCAc — Rescue Me (@rescuemeanimal) December 28, 2020

The snow isn’t for everyone.