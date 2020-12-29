In Pictures: Fun for some as cold snap brings perfect sledging weather

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Britain remains in the grip of a cold snap – with more wintry weather on the way.

A dusting of snow created some beautiful landscapes across parts of the country and was all the encouragement some needed for a bit of wintry fun.

People enjoying the wintry weather at Darley Park in Derby (Jacob King) Going up the slope was tougher – for some (Jacob King/PA) The snow provided the perfect opportunity to get out of the house (Jacob King/PA) Many decided to take advantage of the snow in Derby before it melts (Jacob King/PA) Snow in the Yorkshire Dales (Yorkshire Shepherdess/@AmandaOwen8/PA) Horses on the gallops in the snow at Sam Drinkwater’s Granary Stables in Upper Strensham, Worcestershire (David Davies/PA) The snow did not stop jockeys out for a morning gallop (David Davies/PA) Sheffield was among the cities to see snow (Asma El-Howati/PA)

But for others in the UK the change in weather has been less welcome, with some areas hit by flooding.