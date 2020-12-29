In Pictures: Surf, swimmers and sunsets – the year’s best sea shots

Photographers from the PA news agency have captured a range of images this year showing our enduring relationship with the sea, from storm-lashed piers and dangerous rescue missions, to fun at the beach and a festive dip.

A sun halo appears over the sea off Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA) Surfers make their way into the sea at Boscombe beach in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA) Briton Lewis Pugh became the first person to swim under an Antarctic ice sheet (Lewis Pugh/PA) The Lochinver RNLI lifeboat during the rescue of a fishing vessel (Lochinver RNLI/PA) A rainbow over Blyth Offshore Wind Farm (Owen Humphreys/PA) The dredger Sospan Dau sprays gravel on to the foreshore of Portsmouth seafront to develop a temporary working platform for a £100m sea defence scheme (Andrew Matthews/PA) The wreckage of a light plane washed up on the beach near Calshot Spit, Southampton, in May. Two people were rescued (Andrew Matthews/PA) Children enjoying the good weather on the beach at Southend after lockdown restrictions were lifted (Nick Ansell/PA) People in the sea at Tynemouth as the sun rises on the summer solstice (Owen Humphreys/PA) Felix and Josh jump into the sea at Brighton. Thousands flocked to the coast as temperatures soared in August (Steve Parsons/PA) Royal Marines from 539 Raiding Squadron deploy to intercept a boat in the Caribbean Sea during an operation against drug smugglers (LPhot Oates/Royal Navy/PA) A surfer rides a wave in rough seas off Tynemouth (Owen Humphreys/PA) Brothers Ollie and Harry Ferguson, from Aberdeenshire, made headlines when their toy ship travelled more than 3,700 miles to reach the Caribbean after it was launched around 100 miles off the coast of Mauritania in West Africa in 2017 (MacNeill Ferguson/PA) A group of people thought to be migrants arrive in an inflatable boat at Kingsdown beach, near Dover, Kent, after crossing the English Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA) The Ocean Dee ship on the horizon in the North Sea off Whitley Bay (Owen Humphreys/PA) Storm Alex brought high seas to Swanage, Dorset, in October (Steve Parsons/PA) A festive fancy dress charity dip organised by Age UK in the sea at Leasowe on the Wirral (Peter Byrne/PA) Sean Henry’s The Couple Statue at Newbiggin-by-the-Sea in Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)