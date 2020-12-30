Saturday, January 2nd 2021 Show Links
East Midlands enjoys strongest regional growth in 2020 property boom

by Press Association
December 30 2020, 9.11am
Syndicate Post image
East Midlands enjoys strongest regional growth in 2020 property boom (Victoria Jones/PA)

Here are average house prices across the UK across the fourth quarter of 2020 according to Nationwide Building Society, followed by the year-on-year change:

– East Midlands, £200,951, 8.6%

– Outer South East (includes Brighton and Hove, central Bedfordshire,
Oxfordshire, Portsmouth and Southampton), £296,291, 8.0%

– North West, £176,925, 8.0%

– Yorkshire and the Humber, £172,326, 7.7%

– West Midlands, £207,603, 7.5%

– Wales, £169,846, 6.6%

– South West, £264,512, 6.6%

– North, £137,531, 6.5%

– East Anglia, £242,804, 6.4%

– London, £486,562, 6.2%

– Northern Ireland, £149,382, 5.9%

– Outer Metropolitan (includes central/west Kent, north/east/west Surrey, Hertfordshire, south Buckinghamshire and Chilterns and south Essex), £377,677, 5.6%

– Scotland, £156,768, 3.2%

