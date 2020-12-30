Frank Lampard likes what he sees from Callum Hudson-Odoi

Frank Lampard has tipped Callum Hudson-Odoi to add the “end product” that will catapult him into the category of a top Premier League winger.

Hudson-Odoi impressed as Chelsea drew 1-1 with Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Monday, with the England forward showcasing a vast array of high-quality passing.

Blues boss Lampard has long since backed Hudson-Odoi to realise his rich potential in west London, but the 20-year-old continues to battle for regular football.

A hard point to take😓 pic.twitter.com/e9Ba9We7w1 — Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) December 28, 2020

Lampard remains convinced Hudson-Odoi will rise to all the challenges ahead of him though, now calling on the young talent to boost his goal return.

“The obvious next part is end product,” said Lampard.

“We we want to see Callum, as I think he did against Arsenal, to go one-versus-one, to be confident to go one-versus-one, because he has the ability to do it.

“And to get crosses in like he did for Tammy (Abraham) at Arsenal, and to get goals, to arrive in the box.

“Because that’s the level of top wingers in the Premier League when you look around at the numbers that the top wingers produce in the Premier League in recent years.

“Callum definitely has the capabilities and that will be the next stage for him.”

Olivier Giroud’s tidy header capped a fine move to put Chelsea 1-0 ahead against Villa on Monday.

Mason Mount’s smart reverse ball allowed Christian Pulisic to link up with Giroud and create space for Ben Chilwell to produce the critical cross.

France hitman Giroud then notched his ninth goal of the campaign in all competitions, as the 34-year-old continues his resurgence in Chelsea blue.

As we near the end of 2020, catch the best of our new signings from this year 👇 pic.twitter.com/9blpVDljxR — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 30, 2020

Villa hit back through Anwar El Ghazi however, leaving Lampard’s men with just one win in their last five Premier League matches.

The Blues should be hosting Manchester City on Sunday, although Pep Guardiola’s men continue to battle a coronavirus outbreak in their squad.

Lampard has already confirmed Chelsea will respect the Premier League decision on whether the match can be staged.

But if it goes ahead as scheduled, Hudson-Odoi may have another chance to impress.

“I liked Callum’s performance against Villa and I liked the range of his passing, which was very evident in the first half,” said Lampard.

“There were a couple of great crossfield balls, and some of his footwork, touches and movement were great.”