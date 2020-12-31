New Year’s Eve celebrations around the world muted by coronavirus

Something went wrong - please try again later.

New Year’s Eve is being celebrated like no other in most of the world, with muted celebrations as a result of coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

New Year’s experiences in Asia and the South Pacific varied greatly depending on the country.

Some major cities cancelled or scaled-back their traditional celebrations, while a handful of places without active outbreaks carried on like any other year.

Australia was among the first nations to ring in 2021 because of its proximity to the international date line.

In past years one million people crowded Sydney’s harbour to watch fireworks. Instead, most watched on television as authorities urged residents to stay home and the country’s most populous states, New South Wales and Victoria, battled new Covid-19 outbreaks.

Locations on the harbour were fenced off, popular parks closed and famous night spots eerily deserted.

A 9pm fireworks display was scrapped but a seven-minute pyrotechnics show at midnight brought momentary cheer as fireworks spectacularly lit up the iconic Harbour Bridge and its surroundings.

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year celebrations begin in Sydney, Australia (Mark Baker/AP)

Melbourne, Australia’s second-most populous city, has cancelled its fireworks.

Melbourne mayor Sally Capp said: “We did that because we know that it attracts up to 450,000 people into the city for one moment at midnight to enjoy a spectacular display and music. We are not doing that this year.”

Fireworks explode over Hagley Park in Christchurch, New Zealand (Ernest Kung/AP)

In South Korea, Seoul’s city government cancelled its annual New Year’s Eve bell-ringing ceremony in the Jongno neighbourhood for the first time since the event was first held in 1953, months after the end of the Korean War.

The ceremony normally draws an estimated 100,000 people and is broadcast live.

Visitors walk in front of the Bosingak pavilion where its annual New Year’s Eve bell-ringing ceremony was cancelled in Seoul, South Korea (Lee Jin-man/AP)

Authorities in coastal areas of eastern South Korea closed beaches and other spots where hundreds of thousands of people typically gather on New Year’s Day to watch the sunrise.

Cities and countries that have managed to control the coronavirus got to celebrate.

New Zealand, which is two hours ahead of Sydney, and several of its South Pacific island neighbours that also have no active Covid-19 cases held their usual New Year’s celebrations.

Fireworks detonate from the Taipei 101 building (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)

Taiwan hosted its usual New Year’s celebration, a fireworks display by its capital city’s iconic Taipei 101 tower.

A flag-raising ceremony in front of the Presidential Office Building on New Year’s morning was planned. The island has registered only seven deaths and 700 confirmed cases.

In Chinese societies, the Lunar New Year, which in 2021 will fall in February, generally takes precedence over the January 1 solar New Year.

People wearing face masks in Beijing (AP/Mark Schiefelbein)

Beijing scheduled a countdown ceremony with just a few invited guests, while other planned events were cancelled.

Much of Japan welcomed 2021 quietly at home, alarmed after Tokyo reported a record daily number of confirmed coronavirus cases. The capital reported about 1,300 on Thursday, topping 1,000 for the first time.

Many people skipped what is customarily a chance to return to ancestral homes for the holidays, hoping to lessen health risks for extended families.

Emperor Naruhito is delivering a video message for the new year, instead of waving to cheering crowds from a balcony outside the palace.

Masked shoppers at a market in Tokyo on New Year’s Eve (AP/Hiro Komae)

Millions of Indians planned to usher in the new year with subdued celebrations at home because of night curfews, a ban on beach parties and restrictions on movement in major cities and towns after the new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus reached the country.

Drones were keeping watch on people’s movements in Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital. Large gatherings were banned, but there were no restrictions on visiting friends, relatives and public places in groups of not more than four people, police said.

Despite a surge in infections, the Gulf hub of Dubai pressed ahead with its mass New Year’s Eve celebrations, including the annual fireworks show around the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower.

Dubai celebrates the new year in China on the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

In many European countries authorities warned they were ready to clamp down on revellers who breach public health rules.

In the Czech capital of Prague, a popular New Year’s destination for people from across the continent, police prepared to enforce a night-time curfew starting at 9pm.

Organisers of the annual New Year’s Eve show at Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate that regularly draws hundreds of thousands of spectators are this year putting on a virtual event for people to watch at home.

Public gatherings and fireworks are banned in much of the Germany capital.

Italy’s interior minister has ordered 70,000 law enforcement officers to be on patrol for New Year’s Eve and said this year’s celebrations will be “more sober” than usual.

The British government ran ads imploring the public to “see in the New Year safely at home.” Most of England’s population is under lockdown measures in an attempt to slow the spread of the new, easily transmissible coronavirus variant.