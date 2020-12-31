Saturday, January 2nd 2021 Show Links
In Pictures: Celebrations of a different kind on New Year’s Eve

by Press Association
December 31 2020
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year celebrations begin in Australia (Mark Baker/AP)

This New Year’s Eve is being celebrated like no other, with pandemic restrictions limiting crowds in many places.

From New York’s Times Square to Sydney Harbour, big public blowouts are being turned into TV-only shows and digital events. But New Zealand, Taiwan and other places with successes against the virus are celebrating like usual.

Virus Outbreak Japan New Years Eve
People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus visit Sensoji temple on New Year’s Eve in Tokyo (Hiro Komae/AP)
Virus Outbreak New Years
People pose for photographs while wearing protective masksin an empty Times Square (Frank Franklin II/AP)
North Korea New Year
Dancers perform during celebrations to mark the New Year, at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang (Jon Chol Jin/AP)
Virus Outbreak New Year’s Eve
In Seattle, the Space Needle’s usual in-person fireworks display on New Year’s Eve will instead be a virtual display streamed on the internet (Ted S Warren/AP)
Virus Outbreak South Korea New Years Eve
Visitors wearing face masks walk near a New Year banner at a shopping district in Seoul, South Korea (Lee Jin-man/AP)
Virus Outbreak Vietnam New Years Eve
People ride scooters in front of a banner welcoming New Year 2021 in Vung Tau city, Vietnam (Hau Dinh/AP)
Virus Outbreak Myanmar New Years Eve
People cross the Irrawaddy River near Mandalay, Myanmar, during the last sunset of the year (Aung Shine Oo/AP)
Virus Outbreak New Zealand New Year
Fireworks explode over Hagley Park in Christchurch, New Zealand (Ernest Kung/AP)
Virus Outbreak Australia New Year
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year celebrations begin in Sydney, Australia. Authorities advised revellers to watch the fireworks on television (Mark Baker/AP)
Virus Outbreak Germany New Years Eve
Germany is entering 2021 in lockdown (Michael Sohn/AP)
Virus Outbreak Brazil – New Years Eve
Offerings in honuor of the Goddess of the Sea Yemanja sit on Praia Vermelha beach to mark the end of the year in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (Bruna Prado/AP)
Taiwan New Year
Fireworks detonate from the Taipei 101 building during the New Year’s celebrations in Taiwan (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)
Dubai New Year
Dubai celebrates the new year in Philippines by reflecting their national flag on the Burj Khalifa (Kamran Jebreili/AP)
Virus Outbreak Poland New Year’s Eve
A balloon vendor waits for customers in usually bustling Warsaw’s Castle Square (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)