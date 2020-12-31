Taylor Swift bids farewell to 2020: ‘It’s been weird’

Taylor Swift has bid farewell to the year in a huge bear costume.

The music superstar, 31, shared a photo on Instagram in which she looks directly at the camera while the head of a bear suit sits askew on top of her hair.

She captioned the photo: “Bye 2020, it’s been weird.”

Despite her feelings about the past 12 months, Swift has been productive during the pandemic.

She released the surprise album Folklore, which was recorded in isolation and received rave reviews, landing a string of Grammy nominations including album of the year.

She followed it up with another surprise album, Evermore, which she again recorded with collaborators Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner of The National, and Bon Iver.

Releasing the second of the two records, she wrote on Instagram: “I have no idea what will come next. I have no idea about a lot of things these days and so I’ve clung to the one thing that keeps me connected to you all.

“That thing always has and always will be music. And may it continue, evermore.”