In Pictures: Empty streets bring curtain down on terrible year

by Press Association
December 31 2020, 10.57pm
New Year’s Eve ended with a whimper in London and Edinburgh (Jonathan Brady/PA)

New Year’s Eve was a muted affair across the UK, with revellers urged to stay at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

People were warned not to add “fuel to the fire” by mixing in groups with rates of infection rising.

Edinburgh
People were urged to avoid Hogmanay celebrations in Edinburgh – usually bustling with crowds on New Year’s Eve (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police patrol a quiet Princes Street, which would normally be packed with revellers (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A rainbow is lit up on the Mound in Edinburgh – a symbol of thanks for NHS workers (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A near-empty Leicester Square, as London’s New Year fireworks were cancelled
A near-empty Leicester Square, after London’s New Year fireworks were cancelled (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Mounted police patrol in Haymarket, London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Officers stationed at the statue of Eros in Piccadilly Circus (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Trafalgar Square, usually popular with New Year’s Eve revellers, is deserted (Jonathan Brady/PA)
A few people brave the cold to look for late-night food in Rupert Street, London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Fireworks are set off over St James’ Park in Newcastle
There were some fireworks over St James’ Park in Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Lights in the night sky on New Year’s Eve seen from Ironbridge, near Telford, Shropshire
Lights in the night sky on New Year’s Eve seen from Ironbridge, near Telford, Shropshire (Nick Potts/PA)

