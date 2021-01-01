New year party organiser begins 2021 with £10,000 fine

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A New Year’s Eve party organiser is waking up to a £10,000 fine after police broke up the event.

The party took place at a rural property in the Lancashire countryside in Hyndburn, outside Blackburn.

When police arrived in the early hours of Friday, they found around 80 youngsters at the new year celebration.

Officers from Lancashire Police sent them home and reported the organiser, who was given an on-the-spot £10,000 fine for breaking Covid rules on gatherings.

Very different NYE patrol up to now.Predictably seeing increase in reports from public of house parties across Lancashire. Many vehicles out being checked for drink & drug driving and we also have a concerted @LancsPolice effort tonight targeting criminals travelling into Lancs. pic.twitter.com/UeOtPwdIVx — DCC Terry Woods (@DCCWoods) December 31, 2020

Deputy Chief Constable Terry Woods, of Lancashire Police, described the party as a “shocker”.

He tweeted: “Home after a very different NYE. Well done @LancsPolice & @NWAmbulance who dealt with a steady stream of incidents after midnight.

“Some shockers tonight e.g. Hyndburn rural property with about 80 young people there @LancsPolice stopped it & organiser reported for £10k fine.”

Mr Woods reported increasing demand for police assistance during New Year’s Eve in Lancashire, including officers called to assaults, house party fights, domestic abuse incidents, violent drink-drivers and to search for high-risk missing persons.

Demand now increasing-themes assaults,house party fights,sadly domestic abuse & people reaching crisis.I spent strike of midnight on foot with cops searching for a high risk missing person.Just resuming from assisting with the arrest of a violent drink driver – welcome to 2021!! pic.twitter.com/krApIsro2k — DCC Terry Woods (@DCCWoods) January 1, 2021

He added: “Welcome to 2021!!”

The New Year’s Eve party followed another event on Christmas Day, also in Hyndburn, where 100 people gathered for a party held under a motorway bridge in Huncoat.

The event was filmed and shared on social media. Police traced the DJ and he was given a £200 fine.

Lancashire, like much of the UK, is currently under Tier 4 restrictions to stop the spread of coronavirus, with social gatherings prohibited.