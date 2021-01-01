Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness reveals he got married last year

Jonathan Van Ness has revealed he has married his “best friend” Mark Peacock.

The Queen Eye star shared the news as he reflected on 2020 in a lengthy Instagram post.

He wrote: “Thank you universe for allowing me to be here & thanks to everyone who has supported me. 2020 was a year unlike any other.

Van Ness began the caption of his post. “I got to campaign & get more involved politically.

“I finished my tour in Australia & NZ for what I didn’t know would be my last standup show for who knows how long.

“I got married to my best friend & have a loving partner to continue building my life with.”

In a carousel of photos from the year, Van Ness included a picture of what appears to be the wedding.

His Queer Eye co-stars were quick to send their love in the comments, with Bobby Berk writing: “Yay!! That was a hard secret to keep!! Love you Mark and Johnny!”

Karamo Brown added: “Yay! We can finally celebrate it publicly!! So happy for you!!!!!!

“One of the most Beautiful couples in the world. Love you & Happy New year @jvn .”

Tan France wrote: “Happy New Year, Jackaaay! I love you. Here’s hoping next year is so much better, and that we can finally celebrate your marriage.”

Antoni Porowski also shared a message, jokily referring to another feature of the post, writing: “Wait you got a dog?!?!?!”

Van Ness also reflected on enjoying Zoom quizzes with friends including Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan, doing gymnastics with Olympic champion Simone Biles, and celebrating their Emmy nomination over FaceTime with his Queer Eye co-stars.

He added: “Last but not least the last time I got to see my mom who I’m so so proud of all she’s done this year & can’t wait to see her again soon. I hope you’re all staying safe and healthy in these coming days.”