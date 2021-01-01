Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho feels late Fulham postponement was ‘unprofessional’

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho said the handling of his side’s late postponement against Fulham was “unprofessional”.

The match was called off less than three hours before Wednesday’s 6pm kick-off by the Premier League after an outbreak of coronavirus in the Fulham camp.

“I don’t want to speak too much about it,” Mourinho said. “Just to say I felt unprofessional, but that is the way it was.

“We were preparing ourselves for that match and of course we didn’t play and that is disruptive of what is a week of work.

“Training sessions before that would be different if we were going to play that game. People say good for me that there was no game, but only good for me if I knew there was no game.”

Mourinho believes that even with all of the postponements the season will still be classed as fair, but says it started in the wrong manner, with Manchester City and Manchester United missing the first round of matches.

“It’s a special season with special circumstances,” he said. “We have to say its going to be fair because if not it’s better not be involved.

“I believe that even from before the season started, it started immediately in the wrong way. Because to start the season with two clubs having a match in hand, it’s immediately a wrong start.

“The season started in September and only in the last week of December we were informed about when these two matches were going to be played.

“Now it’s about many other matches, or a few more.

“There are lots of things that are not right. But it is what it is, it’s what it’s possible to have. When you say it’s fair or not fair, we have to say it’s fair.”

The January transfer window is now open, but Mourinho says he will be “surprised” if his side do much business.

“I’m not expecting, no,” he said. “Times are not easy. The club made a big effort in the summer to try and build a good squad.

“Honestly, if something good happened to us, it would be a big surprise for me. I don’t feel the right to ask for something.”