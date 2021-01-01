In Pictures: Then-and-now images show contrast in New Year’s Eve celebrations

New Year’s Eve celebrations across the globe looked radically different this year as large crowds stayed away from traditional party spots such as New York City’s Times Square and the Champs Elysees in Paris.

The coronavirus that changed so much in 2020 led to cancellations of most fireworks displays and public events in favour of made-for-TV-only moments in cities around the world.

The Associated Press captured then-and-now images of some of these popular locations around the globe to illustrate the striking contrast between jubilant crowds in previous years and deserted streets heading into 2021.