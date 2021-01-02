Saturday, January 2nd 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

In Pictures: All change for Ireland as country faces pandemic and Brexit issues

by Press Association
January 2 2021, 7.17am Updated: January 2 2021, 10.41am
Syndicate Post image
People wearing masks crossing the Ha’penny Bridge in Dublin city centre (Niall Carson/PA)

Ireland’s year, like everyone’s, was dominated by the pandemic which took a human and financial toll with other clouds looming on the horizon.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin, whose post-election deal with Fianna Fail’s arch-rivals Fine Gael was historic and will eventually see him hand back the job to Leo Varadkar, is also awaiting developments in Brexit talks.

With a vaccination coming, hopes of a better 2021 will sustain Irishmen and women after a stormy year.

Those gathered at Custom House in Dublin for New Year could little have imagined what lay in store (Brian Lawless/PA)
Those gathered at Custom House in Dublin for New Year could little have imagined what lay in store (Brian Lawless/PA)
Then taoiseach Leo Varadkar shakes hands with President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins following Mr Varadkar's request in January to dissolve the 32nd Dail at Aras an Uachtarain (Damien Eagers/PA)
Then taoiseach Leo Varadkar shakes hands with President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins following Mr Varadkar’s request to dissolve the 32nd Dail at Aras an Uachtarain (Damien Eagers/PA)
General Election Ireland 2020
Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin, Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar and Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald at the final TV leaders’ debate (Niall Carson/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Ireland – Day 3
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet local Galwegians during a visit to a traditional Irish pub in Galway city centre during the third day of their visit to the Republic of Ireland (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
A man sprays disinfectant at a statue of the crucifixion of Jesus outside St Mary of the Angels church in Dublin, on Good Friday (Brian Lawless/PA)
A man sprays disinfectant at a statue of the crucifixion of Jesus outside St Mary of the Angels church in Dublin, on Good Friday (Brian Lawless/PA)
Portmarnock Beach in Dublin was one place where social distancing was possible (Brian Lawless/PA)
Portmarnock Beach in Dublin was one place where social distancing was possible (Brian Lawless/PA)
The first few arrivals at Dublin Zoo, which reopened to limited numbers after lockdown eased (Niall Carson/PA)
The first few arrivals at Dublin Zoo, which reopened to limited numbers after lockdown eased (Niall Carson/PA)
Irish Government formation
Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin being presented the Seal of Office by President Michael D. Higgins at Aras an Uachtarain in Dublin as he became Taoiseach (Maxwell Photography/PA)
Waterford artists commemorated the feats of Jack Charlton who led the Republic to the last eight of Italia 90 and who died in July (Niall Carson/PA)
Waterford artists commemorated the feats of Jack Charlton who led the Republic to the last eight of Italia 90 and who died in July (Niall Carson/PA)
Not everyone supported the measures taken by government (Brian Lawless/PA)
Not everyone supported the measures taken by government (Brian Lawless/PA)
Concerns were raised in the Dingle, Kerry by the absence of beloved dolphin Fungi who was a familiar sight in the waters for 40 years (Niall Carson/PA)
Concerns were raised in the Dingle, Kerry by the absence of beloved dolphin Fungie who was a familiar sight in the waters for 40 years (Niall Carson/PA)
Taoiseach Micheal Martin (left) had Brexit as well as the virus on his mind as he visited Dublin Port in November ((James Ward/PA)
Taoiseach Micheal Martin (left) had Brexit as well as the virus on his mind as he visited Dublin Port in November ((James Ward/PA)
Brexit
Irish fishermen tie up in Howth Harbour in Co Dublin as talks on a Brexit trade deal including fishing rights continued in December before an agreement was reached (Niall Carson/PA)