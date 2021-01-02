In Pictures: All change for Ireland as country faces pandemic and Brexit issues

Ireland’s year, like everyone’s, was dominated by the pandemic which took a human and financial toll with other clouds looming on the horizon.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin, whose post-election deal with Fianna Fail’s arch-rivals Fine Gael was historic and will eventually see him hand back the job to Leo Varadkar, is also awaiting developments in Brexit talks.

With a vaccination coming, hopes of a better 2021 will sustain Irishmen and women after a stormy year.