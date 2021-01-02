In Pictures: Britons brave the elements to enjoy winter walks

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Residents of northern parts of the UK woke up to a blanket of snow on Saturday morning, and sought to take full advantage.

While motorists were urged to take care on the roads amid difficult driving conditions, walkers headed out to enjoy the fresh air – and burn off a few festive calories.

Hikers took in the stunning views of Hadrian’s Wall near Hexham, Northumberland.

(Owen Humphreys/PA) (Owen Humphreys/PA) (Owen Humphreys/PA) (Owen Humphreys/PA) (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The snow turned woods at Hexham into a winter wonderland.

(Owen Humphreys/PA) (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Meanwhile, hardy rowers took to the Tyne.

(Owen Humphreys/PA) (Owen Humphreys/PA) (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Enjoying the outdoors near Buxton, Derbyshire.

(Danny Lawson/PA) (Danny Lawson/PA) (Danny Lawson/PA) (Danny Lawson/PA)

Paragliders flew over Mam Tor, a 517m hill near Castleton in Derbyshire.