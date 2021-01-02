Real Madrid top LaLiga standings after victory over Celta Vigo

Real Madrid moved to the top of the LaLiga table after goals from Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio earned them a 2-0 victory over in-form Celta Vigo.

Vazquez set the ball rolling with a sixth-minute opener, with Asensio doubling the lead in the second half.

The result takes Real one point clear of Atletico Madrid at the top of the table, but their city rivals have three games in hand and could return to the summit on Sunday when they take on Alaves.

Celta had started brightly as Iago Aspas beat the offside trap and controlled a long ball forward on the edge of the area.

The visitors’ top scorer, though, could not apply the finish as his tame chip over the onrushing Thibaut Courtois was easily cleared away.

Real made Celta pay for failing to take their chances as they went straight up the other end and broke the deadlock themselves.

Lucas Vazquez (second right) set Real Madrid on their way with an early goal (Manu Fernandez/AP)

Asensio was set free on the left flank and he floated over a cross to the back post, where Vazquez was on hand to head Real into a sixth-minute lead.

Clear-cut opportunities were hard to come by in the remainder of the first half, with Celta unable to make the most of a spell of pressure before home full-back Dani Carvajal shot wide shortly before the interval.

Celta were dealt a blow early in the second half as Aspas picked up an injury and had to come off in the 52nd minute.

2ª PARTE ▶️ Arranca o segundo tempo! Queda moito en xogo. Loitaremos ata o final! RMA 1-0 CEL#RealMadridCelta #SempreCelta pic.twitter.com/aRYuKNDhaz — RC Celta (@RCCelta) January 2, 2021

Things went from bad to worse for the away side just one minute later when Asensio doubled Real’s advantage.

After Luka Modric won the ball back just inside Celta’s half, Casemiro picked out Vazquez, who beat his man before teeing up Asensio for a fine finish from 12 yards.

Real continued to create chances immediately after scoring their second goal, with Karim Benzema firing narrowly wide just past the hour mark.

Celta substitute Miguel Baeza had a good chance to pull a goal back in the closing stages but his effort was blocked by Nacho.