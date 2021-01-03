Thursday, January 7th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

In Pictures: Get your skates on!

by Press Association
January 3 2021, 3.29pm Updated: January 3 2021, 4.53pm
Syndicate Post image
Jenni Kerr ice skates on a frozen pond in Queen’s Park in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)

There was plenty of deliberate slipping and sliding as the icy conditions continued on Sunday.

In Glasgow’s Queen’s Park, the frozen pond proved a treat for skaters who indulged in games of ice hockey and some figure skating displays.

Winter weather Jan 3rd 2021
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
Winter weather Jan 3rd 2021
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
Winter weather Jan 3rd 2021
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
Winter weather Jan 3rd 2021
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
Winter weather Jan 3rd 2021
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
Winter weather Jan 3rd 2021
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
Winter weather Jan 3rd 2021
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
Winter weather Jan 3rd 2021
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
Winter weather Jan 3rd 2021
(Andrew Milligan/PA)

Meanwhile, in the Peak District sledging was the popular winter pursuit, hardy walkers braved the conditions on Pen y Fan in South Wales and it was chilly under paw for dogs being walked in Northumberland.

Winter Weather Jan 3rd 2021
People sledging near Mam Tor in the Peak District (Danny Lawson/PA)
Winter Weather Jan 3rd 2021
It wasn’t just sledges heading down (Danny Lawson/PA)
Winter Weather Jan 3rd 2021
While walkers had a little help on the journey up (Danny Lawson/PA)
Winter Weather Jan 3rd 2021
A dog navigates the snow near Mam Tor in the Peak District (Danny Lawson/PA)
Winter weather Jan 3rd 2021
A woman takes her dog for an early morning walk through the snow in Allendale, Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Winter weather Jan 3rd 2021
The icy conditions didn’t put off walkers ascending Pen y Fan, South Wales’ highest mountain (Ben Birchall/PA)
Winter weather Jan 3rd 2021
Dogs led the way on one section of mountain track (Ben Birchall/PA)