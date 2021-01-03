In Pictures: Get your skates on!

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

There was plenty of deliberate slipping and sliding as the icy conditions continued on Sunday.

In Glasgow’s Queen’s Park, the frozen pond proved a treat for skaters who indulged in games of ice hockey and some figure skating displays.

(Andrew Milligan/PA) (Andrew Milligan/PA) (Andrew Milligan/PA) (Andrew Milligan/PA) (Andrew Milligan/PA) (Andrew Milligan/PA) (Andrew Milligan/PA) (Andrew Milligan/PA) (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Meanwhile, in the Peak District sledging was the popular winter pursuit, hardy walkers braved the conditions on Pen y Fan in South Wales and it was chilly under paw for dogs being walked in Northumberland.