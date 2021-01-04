What the papers say – January 4

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A range of stories relating to Covid-19 lead the papers on the first working day of 2021, from the rollout of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine to harsher restrictions.

A warning of a third national lockdown issued by Boris Johnson leads The Times, with the Prime Minister speaking of “very difficult” weeks and months ahead.

Stand by for tough new Covid curbs, PM warns#tomorrowspaperstoday@hendopolis pic.twitter.com/vQS6qn2okg — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) January 3, 2021

The Daily Telegraph carries a similar story, writing that shielding and school closures could last beyond Easter.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Threat of national lockdown looms again' #TomorrowsPapersToday Read more: https://t.co/gKYEba5cVE pic.twitter.com/qIgFdFZst8 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 3, 2021

The i says “tougher Covid rules” are in the offing, while The Independent says Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on Mr Johnson to introduce a third lockdown within 24 hours.

Monday's front page: Tougher Covid rules on the way, warns PM#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/sovpjwiliy — i newspaper (@theipaper) January 3, 2021 INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: ⁦@Keir_Starmer⁩ piles pressure on PM for new lockdown #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/AmN55akx3y — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 3, 2021

The Guardian talks about a “schools crisis”, with local authorities looking to delay school openings due to rising coronavirus infection rates.

Guardian front page, Monday 4 January 2021: Schools crisis grows as PM warns of new Covid curbs pic.twitter.com/I2Hl7YyKVv — The Guardian (@guardian) January 3, 2021

The Daily Mirror carries a similar story under the headline “Class Chaos”, a story which also leads the Daily Star, while the Financial Times says the plans to reopen primary schools in England is in “disarray”.

Today's front page: PM's schools debacle – class chaos https://t.co/MI1TWXdSma #TomorrowsPaperToday pic.twitter.com/toOSW7xlW8 — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) January 4, 2021 Tomorrow's front page: 'Liar liar pants on fire' https://t.co/h12xPRIIwG#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/61smiPXeUk — Daily Star (@dailystar) January 3, 2021 Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Monday January 4 https://t.co/I3vjiUSncG pic.twitter.com/EQb6489xJk — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 3, 2021

And Metro‘s headline plays on the prospect of harsher restrictions with the headline “Happy New Tier”.

The new vaccination programme makes headlines in the Daily Express with six NHS trusts starting to deploy the Oxford jab.

And the Daily Mail says millions of people are living in “fire-trap homes”, adding ministers have “buried their heads in the sand” after Grenfell.