Business communication platform Slack suffers outage as many return to work

Business communication platform Slack is experiencing technical issues across the world as many office employees resume working from home after the Christmas break.

Firms have become dependent on services such as Slack during the pandemic, as well as rivals Microsoft Teams and Zoom.

The outage affected all parts of the company’s platform on Monday, leaving some users unable to send or receive messages to colleagues.

Customers may be experiencing issues connecting and using Slack at this time. Our team is currently investigating and we’re sorry for any troubles this may be causing. Please see https://t.co/hlhV4Z15g6 for updates. — Slack (@SlackHQ) January 4, 2021

Slack, which was acquired by US software giant SalesForce at the beginning of December, wrote on Twitter: “Customers may be experiencing issues connecting and using Slack at this time.

“Our team is currently investigating and we’re sorry for any troubles this may be causing.”

By 5.30pm, the company’s service status page said: “While the issue is largely still ongoing, we believe some customers may see improvement in connecting to Slack after a refresh.”

People affected by the issue also reported the problem on downdetector.co.uk, with 63% sharing problems connecting, while 35% mentioned errors sending messages.