Netflix shares Bridgerton viewing figures

Raunchy period drama Bridgerton is projected to be watched by 63 million households in its first four weeks, Netflix has said.

The hit series, starring British actress Phoebe Dynevor as a debutante in Regency London, has been one of the most talked about TV shows since it launched on the streaming service on Christmas Day.

Netflix said it expects Bridgerton, produced by Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland, to reach 63 million households in its first month.

In their first four weeks, it's projected that 63 million households will have courted Shondaland's Bridgerton and 44 million households will have suited up for Robert Rodriguez's We Can Be Heroes, making this our biggest viewing week between Christmas and New Year's ever! pic.twitter.com/dWoLCWn6NO — Netflix (@netflix) January 4, 2021

In a tweet, the company also said Robert Rodriguez’s superhero film We Can Be Heroes, also released on Christmas Day, will be watched by 44 million households in its first month.

Netflix measures a view as any piece of content being watched for at least two minutes, which it considers long enough to indicate the choice was intentional.

The success of Bridgerton and We Can Be Heroes made it Netflix’s biggest ever viewing week between Christmas and new year, the company added.

Rege-Jean Page plays the mysterious and rebellious Duke of Hastings on Bridgerton, which has been described as Gossip Girl meets Downton Abbey.

Zimbabwe-born Page, 30, said the series is like “Downton Abbey’s wayward sibling”, but “considerably more scandalous”.

He told the BBC: I don’t know if we’re the answer to Downton Abbey, I think we might be Downton Abbey’s wayward sibling possibly, considerably more scandalous.

“I think the idea we had with Bridgerton was very much in the early conversations, to do something fresh and exciting and entirely more fun, fast, funny and glamorous than has been done before in the period genre.

“It’s kind of meant to be something a bit kind of colourful and fluffy for Christmas, hopefully like a big, warm Regency hug to help you get through a festive period that’s been a little bit different for everyone this year.”