In Pictures: Streets go quiet again for latest lockdown

The streets of the UK have once again gone quiet amid fresh lockdown measures to tackle the rapid spread of coronavirus.
In England, a third national lockdown has been announced, while Scotland has been placed under tighter restrictions for the rest of January, Wales is at Alert Level 4 and Northern Ireland is in the second week of its six-week lockdown.
