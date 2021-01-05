Thursday, January 7th 2021 Show Links
In Pictures: Streets go quiet again for latest lockdown

by Press Association
January 5 2021, 12.47pm Updated: January 5 2021, 12.51pm
A woman walks past York Minster in Yorkshire the day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered a new national lockdown for England (Danny Lawson/PA)

The streets of the UK have once again gone quiet amid fresh lockdown measures to tackle the rapid spread of coronavirus.

In England, a third national lockdown has been announced, while Scotland has been placed under tighter restrictions for the rest of January, Wales is at Alert Level 4 and Northern Ireland is in the second week of its six-week lockdown.

The riverside walk next to Tower Bridge in London was empty the morning after Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out lockdown measures for England (Yui Mok/PA)
The scene was similar on the Quayside in Newcastle upon Tyne (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The Hay’s Galleria in London was empty (Yui Mok/PA)
The deserted High Street in Guildford, Surrey
The High Street in Guildford, Surrey, looked almost deserted (Adam Davy/PA)
This man was the only soul to be seen on Waterloo Bridge in central London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Police community support officers patrol along Briggate in the city centre of Leeds, West Yorkshire
Police community support officers were the biggest presence along Briggate in Leeds city centre (Danny Lawson/PA)
A cyclist passes St Philip’s Cathedral in Birmingham – outdoor exercise is still permitted (Jacob King/PA)
A near empty road at junction 44 of the M1 motorway near Leeds, Yorkshire, at 8.21am the morning after Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out further measures as part of a lockdown in England in a bid to halt the spread of coronavirus
There weren’t many commuters at junction 44 of the M1 motorway near Leeds, West Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
Tourist magnet Trafalgar Square was free of the hordes (Ian West/PA)
The usually busy National Gallery nearby was also empty (PA)
Quiet streets in Grantham, Lincolnshire (Mike Egerton/PA)
George Street in the Scottish capital Edinburgh was quiet the morning after stricter lockdown measures came into force for mainland Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)
Argyll Street is in Glasgow, which is in Level 4, meaning a legally enforceable stay-at-home order applies (Andrew Milligan/PA)
There were few people in the city’s famous George Square as the measures kicked in (Andrew Milligan/PA)