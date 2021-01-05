Man charged with murdering care home resident in her 90s

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a south-east London care home resident in her 90s.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the home on Canadian Avenue in Catford in the early hours of Monday morning to reports of an assault.

A woman in her 90s was taken to hospital, but later died.

Canadian Avenue in Catford (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A police forensics van could be seen outside a care home on Canadian Avenue on Tuesday evening.

Fellow care home resident Alexander Rawson, 62, appeared at Bexleyheath Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday charged with murder.

He did not enter a plea and is next due to appear at the Old Bailey on January 7, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.