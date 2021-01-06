Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliott show support after Dr Dre taken to hospital

Rap stars Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliott have shared messages of support with Dr Dre after the music mogul suffered a possible brain aneurysm.

The 55-year-old rapper, producer and record label executive is receiving treatment at Cedars Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles, according to US showbiz website TMZ.

Dr Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, shared an update on Instagram early on Wednesday, thanking fans for their support and saying he hoped to be home soon.

Grammy-nominated rapper Busta Rhymes was among those wishing him a “speedy recovery”.

He wrote on Instagram: “LET’S TALK ABOUT THE BIG HOMIE @drdre PROPERLY. SPEEDY RECOVERY KING!!!”

Boxing great Lennox Lewis, who recruited Dr Dre to voice a documentary about his life, wrote on Twitter: “Wishing my friend Dr. Dre a full and speedy recovery from his health scare. Prayers from my family to yours Dre. Get well soon! Bless!”

🥺Prayers up for Dr. Dre and his family for healing & Strength over his mind & body🙏🏾 https://t.co/WI4k3d9U4w — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) January 6, 2021

New York rapper LL Cool J told his fans: “Dre is recovering nicely.”

Send your love and prayers to the homie Dr. Dre. pic.twitter.com/dWSgzunpjj — Ice Cube (@icecube) January 6, 2021

After news broke he was in hospital, Ice Cube, Dr Dre’s close friend and former NWA bandmate, tweeted a picture of the pair together and said: “Send your love and prayers to the homie Dr. Dre.”

Snoop Dogg, another close friend and key figure on the early 1990s hip-hop scene, also shared a message of support on social media.

He wrote on Instagram: “GET WELL DR DRE WE NEED U CUZ.”

Following reports he had been taken to hospital overnight, Dr Dre shared a message with his fans on Instagram.

He wrote: “Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”

Dr Dre was a key figure in the early 1990s West Coast hip-hop scene, rising to fame in the late 1980s as part of seminal gangsta rap group NWA.

He launched a successful solo career with 1992 album The Chronic, became a renowned record producer and was instrumental in the careers of Eminem and 50 Cent.

But it was his relationship with record executive Jimmy Iovine – documented in HBO series The Defiant Ones – and the launch of their Beats headphone range that secured his position as one of the wealthiest names in music.

Beats was purchased by Apple in 2014 in a deal worth three billion dollars (£1.94 billion).

Dre is currently locked in divorce proceedings with his estranged wife Nicole.