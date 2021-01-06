Pele denies changing Instagram bio after Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses his record

Pele has denied updating his Instagram profile after being accused of attempting to overshadow the record-breaking achievements of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Three-time World Cup winner Pele declares himself the ‘leading goal scorer of all time’ on the social media platform, claiming to have registered a whopping 1,283 goals.

Official records state the former Brazil and Santos striker scored 757 times during his stellar playing career, which ran from 1956 and 1977.

Pele’s Instagram account declares him the world’s all-time leading goalscorer

Juventus and Portugal forward Ronaldo surpassed that number on Sunday by moving on to 758 courtesy of a brace in a Serie A match against Udinese, while Argentina international Messi broke Pele’s record of goals for a single club by netting his 644th for Barcelona just before Christmas.

Despite disagreeing with the record books, 80-year-old Pele has defiantly responded to suggestions he amended his Instagram bio in the wake of Ronaldo’s weekend double.

“I was accused by the press of having changed my Instagram bio to overshadow these big stars that are breaking my records,” he posted on Twitter.

“The bio text has always been the same since I joined the platform.

Pele’s post on Twitter

“None of this should distract us from your incredible achievements.”

Czech player Josef Bican is officially recognised as football’s greatest goalscorer with an astonishing tally of 805, scored between 1931 and 1955.

Following news of Messi’s landmark 644th strike for Barca on December 22, Pele’s former side Santos disputed the number of goals he scored for them between 1956 and 1974.

They released a statement claiming his tally for the club was 1,091 goals, far higher than the 643 officially recorded.