In Pictures: Shocking scenes as Trump supporters storm US Capitol

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Protesters backing President Donald Trump have breached the US Capitol, forcing a delay in the process to confirm Joe Biden’s victory in the November election.

Politicians were forced to rush from the building in Washington to take cover.

President-elect Mr Biden called the protests “an assault on the most sacred of American undertakings: the doing of the people’s business”.

Here is how the events unfolded:

(Julio Cortez/AP) (Andrew Harnik/AP) (Andrew Harnik/AP) (John Minchillo/AP) (Julio Cortez/AP)

Mr Trump tweeted a video asking his supporters to “go home”.

The video was issued more than two hours after protesters began storming the Capitol.

He opened his video, saying: “I know your pain. I know your hurt. But you have to go home now.”

He also said: “We can’t play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home. We love you. You’re very special.”