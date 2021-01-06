Thursday, January 7th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

In Pictures: Shocking scenes as Trump supporters storm US Capitol

by Press Association
January 6 2021, 9.57pm
Syndicate Post image
US Capitol Police with guns drawn stand near a barricaded door as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the US Capitol (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Protesters backing President Donald Trump have breached the US Capitol, forcing a delay in the process to confirm Joe Biden’s victory in the November election.

Politicians were forced to rush from the building in Washington to take cover.

President-elect Mr Biden called the protests “an assault on the most sacred of American undertakings: the doing of the people’s business”.

Here is how the events unfolded:

Electoral College Protests
(Julio Cortez/AP)
Congress Electoral College
(Andrew Harnik/AP)
Congress Electoral College
(Andrew Harnik/AP)
Electoral College Protests
(John Minchillo/AP)
Electoral College Protests
(Julio Cortez/AP)

Mr Trump tweeted a video asking his supporters to “go home”.

The video was issued more than two hours after protesters began storming the Capitol.

He opened his video, saying: “I know your pain. I know your hurt. But you have to go home now.”

He also said: “We can’t play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home. We love you. You’re very special.”

Electoral College Protests
(Julio Cortez/AP)
Congress Electoral College
(Andrew Harnik/AP)
Electoral College Protests
(Julio Cortez/AP)
Congress Electoral College
(Andrew Harnik/AP)

More from The Courier