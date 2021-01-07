What the papers say – January 7

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Violent demonstrators storming the US Capitol and interrupting politicians’ formal approval of Joe Biden’s presidential election win dominates Thursday’s front pages.

Metro calls it “Anarchy in the US”, in a story also covered by the Financial Times, The Daily Telegraph as “Democracy under siege”, and The Guardian.

Tomorrow's paper tonight 📰 ANARCHY IN THE US 🇺🇸 – Trump supporters storm congress as last bid to overturn election fails– Bomb found in grounds of Capitol and woman 'critical' after being shot#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/i4EpAxbnts — Metro (@MetroUK) January 6, 2021 Front page of the UK edition of the Financial Times for Thursday 7 January 2021 pic.twitter.com/vLA5RyuC3y — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 7, 2021 Tomorrow’s Telegraph front page: 'Democracy under siege'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/M8NMpaJYUb — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 6, 2021 Guardian front page, Thursday 7 January 2021: Chaos as pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol pic.twitter.com/LF2E5O9om2 — The Guardian (@guardian) January 6, 2021

The i says Donald Trump incited protesters by instructing them: “We will never concede”, which The Independent calls an “Assault on democracy”.

Thursday's front page: Anarchy in the USA as Trump incites thousands of protesters to storms the Capitol #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/MoCj0PNnhO — i newspaper (@theipaper) January 6, 2021 INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Assault on democracy #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/RNaINNLaX0 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 6, 2021

The Times, the Daily Mail and the Daily Mirror promise millions more doses of coronavirus vaccinations, with the latter saying the “historic push” promises “a force for good”.

Millions more vaccines on the way#TomorrowsPapersToday @hendopolis pic.twitter.com/AX90mPdRM1 — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) January 5, 2021 Thursday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/pUMitsf0Ob — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) January 6, 2021 Tomorrow's front page: A force for good #tomorrowspaperstoday https://t.co/wC3ur7u05H pic.twitter.com/ixy5pG4U9R — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) January 6, 2021

The Daily Express says regarding the vaccination drive that “The big push starts today” and The Sun implores members of the public to “roll your sleeves up”.

EXPRESS: Vaccine: The big push starts today #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/gKz0uJQnRu — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 6, 2021 THE SUN: Roll your sleeves up #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Q2KgknZ0o0 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 6, 2021

And adding a degree of positivity, the Daily Star uses the headlines “The clap’s back” as it says members of the public are being asked to congratulate NHS workers.