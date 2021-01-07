Three teenagers appear in court charged with murder of autistic boy

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Three teenagers have appeared in court over the death of an autistic 13-year-old boy in Reading.

Oliver Stephens, known as Olly, died at the scene at Bugs Bottom fields, Emmer Green, on Sunday.

A 13-year-old girl, a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of their ages, appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning charged with murder and conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

The girl was also charged with perverting the course of justice.

The three, all from Reading, spoke in court only to confirm their names, ages and addresses.

Officers were called just before 4pm on Sunday to reports of a stabbing at the park, which is popular with dog walkers, joggers and families.

In a statement issued through police, Olly’s family described the youngster as “an enigma” who “could get his own way with a wry smile and a cheeky grin”.

They said: “An Olly-sized hole has been left in our hearts.”

The teenagers will appear at Reading Crown Court on Thursday afternoon.