Three teenagers face murder trial over death of autistic boy in Reading

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Three teenagers are facing a murder trial in the summer over the death of an autistic 13-year-old in Reading.

Oliver Lucas Stephens, who was known as Olly, died after being stabbed at Bugs Bottom fields, Emmer Green, on Sunday.

A 13-year-old girl, a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named, appeared at Reading Crown Court on Thursday afternoon charged with murder and conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm in connection with the death.

The girl was also charged with perverting the course of justice.

The trio, all from Reading, spoke only to confirm their names and ages, and no application for bail was made.

They will next appear at a pre-trial hearing at the same court on February 4 and a provisional trial date has been set for June 21, also at Reading Crown Court.

The teenagers were all remanded in custody at a youth detention centre.

Officers were called just before 4pm on Sunday to reports of a stabbing at the park, which is popular with dog walkers, joggers and families.

In a statement issued through police, Olly’s family described the youngster as “an enigma” who “could get his own way with a wry smile and a cheeky grin”.

They added: “An Olly-sized hole has been left in our hearts.”