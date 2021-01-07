Republican congressman and senior Democrat call for Donald Trump to be ousted

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Republican congressman and senior Democrat have called on President Donald Trump’s Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove him from office.

Adam Kinzinger, from Illinois, made the remarks in a video posted to Twitter, responding to the violent mob that stormed Congress on Wednesday in an attempt to stop the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s win over Mr Trump.

Mr Kinzinger said: “The president is unfit. And the president is unwell.”

It’s with a heavy heart I am calling for the sake of our Democracy that the 25th Amendment be invoked. My statement: pic.twitter.com/yVyQrYcjuD — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) January 7, 2021

He went on to say Mr Trump “must now relinquish control of the executive branch voluntarily or involuntarily”.

The 25th Amendment allows for the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to declare the president unfit for office.

The vice president then becomes acting president.

Mr Kinzinger’s call was echoed by Chuck Schumer, a senior Democrat.

What happened at the U.S. Capitol yesterday was an insurrection against the United States, incited by President Trump. This president must not hold office one day longer. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 7, 2021 The quickest and most effective way—it can be done today—to remove this president from office would be for the Vice President to immediately invoke the 25th amendment. If the Vice President and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress must reconvene to impeach President Trump. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 7, 2021

Mr Schumer urged outgoing vice-president Mike Pence to take the required action.

He tweeted: “What happened at the US Capitol yesterday was an insurrection against the United States, incited by President Trump.

“This president must not hold office one day longer.”

He added: “The quickest and most effective way—it can be done today—to remove this president from office would be for the Vice President to immediately invoke the 25th amendment.

“If the Vice President and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress must reconvene to impeach President Trump.”