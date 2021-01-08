What the papers say – January 8

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Reaction to the violent events in Washington DC and Boris Johnson’s pledge of an unprecedented national effort to roll out Covid-19 vaccines across the UK fill the national papers.

Democrat calls for Donald Trump to be removed as president lead The Guardian and Metro, with The Daily Telegraph referring to the assault on the Capitol as “America’s day of shame”.

Guardian front page, Friday 8 January 2021: Democrats seek to remove Trump after 'darkest day' pic.twitter.com/YW27Qncl0n — The Guardian (@guardian) January 7, 2021 Friday's front page:LOCK HIM UP!#tomorrowspaperstoday #BBCPapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/y8iTZzOg1q — Metro Newspaper UK (@MetroUKNews) January 7, 2021 Tomorrow’s Telegraph front page: “Remove Trump or we will: Democrat threat after America's day of shame” Read here: https://t.co/ty88qp5fDN#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/pSyn9mbKVD — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 7, 2021

The i says Mr Trump “faces the wrath of America” while the Financial Times quotes President-elect Joe Biden accusing the commander-in-chief of inciting “domestic terrorists”.

Friday's front page: Donald Trump faces wrath of America#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/L59EyzACQP — i newspaper (@theipaper) January 7, 2021 Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Friday January 8 https://t.co/aN6rm3PCMN pic.twitter.com/OERwP25Lo7 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 7, 2021

The Independent asks: “Can America finally step out of Trump’s shadow?”

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Can America finally step out of Trump’s shadow #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/FmuhurBRK2 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 7, 2021

The Daily Star strikes a more humorous tone and has Mr Trump writing to its agony aunt to say: “Help! I’m out of my mind.”

The Daily Mirror carries the news that the Prime Minister has called in the military to help with coronavirus vaccinations under the headline “A shot in the army”.

As part of his “battle plan”, the Daily Mail says Boris Johnson has pledged 200,000 doses of the vaccine would be delivered daily by the end of next week.

An arthritis drug cuts the risk of death by a quarter among the sickest Covid-19 patients, according to the Daily Express and The Times.

Tomorrow’s #frontpage – LIFE-SAVERS! Arthritis drugs cut Covid death risk by a quarter AND Army recruited to boost vaccine rollout#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/EeX3Qh6oBc — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) January 7, 2021 New hope for Covid patients#tomorrowspaperstoday@hendopolis pic.twitter.com/woZ9Fkd4rc — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) January 7, 2021

And The Sun reports 22,000 readers and some of the UK’s largest firms have signed up to the paper’s Jabs Army to help with the vaccine rollout.