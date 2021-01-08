University once again accepting bodies donated for science

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A university is to resume accepting bodies donated for medical science after the programme was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The University of Dundee uses donated bodies for anatomical teaching, research and training and normally accepts around 90 cadavers each year.

The programme was suspended last March, but from this week body donations from registered donors will again be accepted.

Since 2014, the scheme, run by the University’s Centre for Anatomy and Human Identification (CAHID), has accepted more than 450 body donations from those who have chosen to give their body to science upon their death.

Vivienne McGuire, bequeathal programme manager at CAHID, said: “The people of Tayside have always been very generous in donating their remains so others may learn.

“We have been very disappointed to have had to decline many offers over the past 10 months and were sad that we could not fulfil the long-held wishes of our donors.

“We are pleased to advise that after carrying out thorough risk assessments to comply with health and safety guidelines, we are now resuming acceptance of deceased body donors.”

Donated bodies are used to teach medical, dental and science students about the structure and function of the human body, train healthcare professionals, and in scientific studies designed to improve understanding of health and disease.

Professor Tracey Wilkinson, director of CAHID, said: “The University normally accepts around 90 cadavers per year. Unfortunately, our closure has affected this acceptance figure quite significantly.

“Donating your body to medical science is an incredibly generous contribution and is valued highly by staff, students and researchers.

“We encourage anyone who is thinking about registering as a donor to get in touch.”

In Scotland, anyone over the age of 12 can choose to donate their body to medical science.

The university said it is important for individuals to discuss their wishes with family members and next of kin.

More information about the university’s body donation programme, including on how to register as a donor, can be found by calling 01382 388 825/01382 384 746 or emailing bodydonation@dundee.ac.uk.