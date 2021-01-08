Couple tie the knot on eve of lockdown after groom’s ‘miracle’ Covid-19 recovery

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A loving couple refused to let the pandemic rearrange their wedding for a second time and tied the knot just hours before the lockdown was announced.

Jonathan Gill-Moss – known as “miracle man” by his doctor after beating the odds to wake from a month-long coronavirus coma – and partner Rosie Gill-Moss had been due to marry on Wednesday.

But on Monday afternoon the registry office called them with the news that Boris Johnson was expected to announce a new lockdown that night.

“They said if you can get here within an hour then we can marry you today,” Mr Gill-Moss told the PA news agency.

Jonathan Gill-Moss was in a month-long coronavirus coma (Family handout/PA)

He was in the post office and his bride-to-be was still in her gym clothes after a workout, but they quickly swung into action and were at the venue in time to tie the knot in a small but poignant ceremony.

The couple met through a support group for young widows after both lost their partners in 2018.

They now live in West Malling in Kent and have four children between them.

But the outcome could have been so much different.

In March 2020, Mr Gill-Moss had to be rushed to hospital with Covid-19 and intubated.

He told PA: “The last thing I remember is the nurse looking at me, getting me to count back, and fast forward a month later I had been through all sorts of hallucinations.”

Doctors had told Mrs Gill-Moss to prepare for the worst, with Mr Gill-Moss suffering from double pneumonia, sepsis and organ failure.

“No-one, including the doctors and nurses, expected me to pull through,” he said.

“She went and bought a dictaphone and she recorded a message from herself and from the kids and a few of our favourite songs.

“(The staff) came and played it by my ear while I was in the coma and it was pretty much the next day that I turned the corner.”

Soon after he woke up the couple were reunited over FaceTime and Mr Gill-Moss managed to pop the question, despite having a trache in his throat.

Rosie Gill-Moss and partner Jonathan Gill-Moss with their children (Family handout/PA)

Speaking to PA, Mrs Gill-Moss said his time in the coma was among the most terrifying times of her life, and that she felt “euphoria” upon hearing his condition had improved.

As 2020 drew to a close the pair were keen to get married and finish the year on a high.

“We really wanted to get married at the end of the year, we wanted to stick two fingers up to it and get married, but this virus had other plans.”

They were forced to delay their plans when Kent was plunged into Tier 4 and had been due to get married on Wednesday this week, but almost found themselves in the same situation.

Fortunately they were able to get married in the nick of time in a quiet ceremony with just two witnesses and others joining over video.