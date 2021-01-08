Public urged to stay at home in new Covid-19 TV advert

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A new TV advert fronted by Professor Chris Whitty is urging everyone in England to stay at home.

The chief medical officer is the face of the ad which is part of a campaign encouraging the public to control the spread of Covid-19.

It comes as the Government said 1,325 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus – the highest number of UK deaths reported on a single day since the outbreak began.

Speaking in the advert, Prof Whitty says: “Covid-19, especially the new variant, is spreading quickly across the country.

“This puts many people at risk of serious disease and is placing a lot of pressure on our NHS.

“Once more, we must all stay home. If it’s essential to go out, remember: wash your hands, cover your face indoors and keep your distance from others.

“Vaccines give clear hope for the future, but for now we must all stay home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

The campaign also urges people to “act like you’ve got it” adding that “anyone can spread it”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pleaded with the public to comply with the “stay at home” message.

He said: “Our hospitals are under more pressure than at any other time since the start of the pandemic, and infection rates across the entire country continue to soar at an alarming rate.

“The vaccine has given us renewed hope in our fight against the virus but we must not be complacent.

“The NHS is under severe strain and we must take action to protect it, both so our doctors and nurses can continue to save lives and so they can vaccinate as many people as possible as quickly as we can.

“I know the last year has taken its toll – but your compliance is now more vital than ever.

“So once again, I must urge everyone to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.”