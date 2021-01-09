What the papers say – January 9

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The startling fact the UK has recorded its highest number of Covid-19 deaths reported on a single day since the pandemic began is splashed across the national front pages.

Virus infections in the capital are “out of control”, the Financial Times quotes London mayor Sadiq Khan as saying.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Saturday January 9 https://t.co/Hb4Vuy2Phj pic.twitter.com/JsMAyXMPvb — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 8, 2021

The Independent reports the UK recorded the highest death toll for a single day, while the i weekend says police officers have been redeployed to drive ambulances.

Tomorrow's @independent front page #tomorrowspaperstoday To subscribe to the Daily Edition https://t.co/koJc3LN1ax pic.twitter.com/TPdWSouLH4 — Thair Shaikh (@ThairShaikh) January 8, 2021 Saturday's front page: Police officers redeployed to drive ambulances#iweekend #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/RcRDuBuV8l — i newspaper (@theipaper) January 8, 2021

The Daily Telegraph has ministers considering “tough new measures” to force people to limit their movements, with Boris Johnson imploring families to stay at home in the Daily Mail.

Tomorrow’s Telegraph front page: “Crackdown planned as deaths hit record high” Read here: https://t.co/ImqvPzl7nQ#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/4vTChjLK47 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 8, 2021 Saturday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/XKa5kWl5Z8 — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) January 8, 2021

The Guardian has been given rare access to a hospital in Milton Keynes, where the paper says “people are terrified” amid the grip of the crisis.

Guardian front page, Saturday 9 January 2021: 'People are terrified': on the front line of an NHS in the grip of crisis pic.twitter.com/n7ZOa2eCKC — Guardian news (@guardiannews) January 8, 2021

Police are already toughening enforcement measures, according to The Times, which reports two women in Derbyshire were fined for walking together while carrying tea.

The Times 9/1/2021Jessica Allen and Eliza Moore were fined by Derbyshire police, who said that their drinks on a walk near Foremark Reservoir counted as a picnic. Photo : Jessica Allen/SWNS#tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes #buyapaper @TimesPictures pic.twitter.com/Z10uYG2PzS — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) January 8, 2021

The Daily Mirror and Daily Express have noted the harsh reality but offer some hope courtesy of the newly approved Modern vaccine.

Tomorrow's front page: New jab on a dark day #tomorrowspaperstoday https://t.co/nUJMxM7BbL pic.twitter.com/XBNDZFAe8R — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) January 8, 2021 EXPRESS: Harsh reality of Covid crisis laid bare #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/U7FXqKx9NY — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 8, 2021

The funeral of Dame Barbara Windsor leads The Sun, which quotes her former co-star and friend Ross Kemp as saying: “The nation love you… we all will miss you.”

And the Daily Star mocks up Donald Trump – who it refers to as being “Madder than Mad Jack McMad” – after the US president said he will miss the inauguration of successor Joe Biden.